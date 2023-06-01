Home » Credit Suisse repays 100 billion of liquidity. Wall Street: “Non-compliant bank”
Credit Suisse, the Confederation “collects” its liquidity debt

Credit Suisse returns to Confederation the guarantee of 100 billion francs (103 in truth, given the current exchange rate). This was revealed by Karin Keller-Sutter himself, Minister of Finance during an interview with Swiss Radio and Television: “The Credit Suisse has repaid public liquiditythe official said.

In recent days it had already been disclosed by the Swiss banking institution that it had “paid off its debt”, but they were not the only guarantees to be redeemed. In fact, those provided by the Swiss National Bank remain pending – in the order of tens of billions of francs – in addition to the 9 billion from the Confederation in favor of Ubsrequired to cover any losses related to the acquisition.

Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange informed Credit Suisse that its securities listed on the American Stock Exchange no longer meet the appropriate minimum requirements due to their too low price. This result comes as a result of the collapse in value in recent months, which had an impact on the Zurich Stock Exchange. A way to resolve the Wall Street stamp will finalize the acquisition of Credi Suisse by UBS. The expected exchange is 1Ubs stock for 22.48 Credit Suisse shares.

