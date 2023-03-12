Banks

7.3 billion loss – horror year for Credit Suisse Credit Suisse can’t get out of the negative maelstrom: the bank suffered a billion-dollar loss last year. Customers withdrew funds totaling 123 billion francs from their accounts.

Credit Suisse is in the red: the bank closed last year with a loss of CHF 7.3 billion. (archive image) Keystone

Credit Suisse can look back on a horror year: the big bank posted a loss of around CHF 7.3 billion last year. It is the largest loss since the financial crisis in 2008, which was 8.2 billion at the time. In the third quarter of 2022 alone, the battered bank accumulated a loss of four billion francs. The bank already closed 2021 with a loss of CHF 1.7 billion.

From October to December there was another loss of almost 1.4 francs, as the bank announced on Thursday. It’s the fifth quarter in a row with deep red numbers. The loss comes as no surprise: CS issued a profit warning at the end of November.

At the time, she cited massive capital outflows as the reason: up to November 11 alone, these amounted to around 6 percent of the assets under management. That is around 84 billion Swiss francs. Overall, net cash outflows in the final quarter totaled CHF 110.5 billion. The difficult economic and market environment and the implementation of strategic measures also contributed to the loss.

Customers withdrew 123.2 billion francs

The bank’s net income fell last year by 34 percent compared to the previous year to CHF 14.9 billion. Operating expenses decreased 5 percent to 18.2 billion. This includes, among other things, provisions for legal disputes in the amount of 1.3 billion. Group net cash outflows for the full year were 123.2 billion Swiss francs.

Despite losing billions, the bank wants to pay out a dividend to its shareholders. A dividend of CHF 0.05 per share is proposed.

Big job cuts and fresh money

The bank has already reacted to the catastrophic situation and worked out a drastic rescue plan. She wants to reduce the costs to 14.5 billion Swiss francs by 2025. On the way there, 1.2 billion are to be saved in the coming year. In the short term, 2,700 jobs will be cut, among other things, and in the long term the new strategy will result in a total of 9,000, as the bank announced in October. On Thursday, the bank confirmed that it would stick to its targets.

She had also decided to increase her share capital to get new money. This comes, among other things, from the Saudi National Bank, which alone subscribes to 308 million of the 2230 million new shares. It thus holds a 9.9 percent stake in Credit Suisse and becomes the new major shareholder. Despite criticism, the cash injection was approved at the extraordinary general assembly at the end of November.

Implementation is progressing – gloomy outlook

“2022 was a crucial year for Credit Suisse,” says CS boss Ulrich Körner. Implementation of the new strategy has been progressing rapidly since October. “We have successfully raised around CHF 4 billion in equity and accelerated the implementation of our ambitious cost targets.” In addition, the bank is making very good progress with the extensive restructuring of the investment bank.

The bank expects the difficult market conditions to persist in the coming months. You have therefore taken comprehensive measures to recover customer deposits and managed assets. However, lower customer deposits and assets under management are expected to result in a decrease in net interest income and recurring commissions and fees.

“While this is likely to translate into a loss in Wealth Management for the first quarter of 2023, our performance throughout 2023 will depend on the execution of our strategy, net cash flows and market conditions,” the bank writes. However, she expects a “significant pre-tax loss” for the group.

However, the actual results would depend on a number of factors – in addition to performance, such as legal disputes, any goodwill impairments or potential real estate sales.