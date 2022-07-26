Home Business Credit Suisse sees the recession bite the Eurozone with Italy among the hardest hit countries. ECB rate hike cycle will end sooner than expected
Business

Credit Suisse sees the recession bite the Eurozone with Italy among the hardest hit countries. ECB rate hike cycle will end sooner than expected

by admin
Credit Suisse sees the recession bite the Eurozone with Italy among the hardest hit countries. ECB rate hike cycle will end sooner than expected

Credit Suisse lowered its eurozone GDP growth forecast from 2.4% to 2.3% in 2022 and from 0.7% to -0.2% in 2023 (consensus: 2.7% and 1.3%). In sequential terms, the Swiss investment bank expects the economy to contract in the third quarter of 2022 through the first quarter of 2023 followed by a modest rebound from the second quarter of 2023 onwards.

In addition, the Zurich bank expects the most marked contractions in Germany and Italycountries with large manufacturing sectors heavily dependent on Russian gas and, in the case of Italy, also due to internal political tensions ”.

Credit Suisse specified three triggers that would weaken the outlook sufficiently to make the recession base scenario:

  • a further reduction in the Russian gas supply (to around 35 TWh / month)
  • a sustained increase in gas prices (to ~ € 150-180 / TWh) e
  • a sustained decline in high-frequency activity indicators (eg PMI, Ifo).

All of these triggers have now materialized, making a recession likely, according to CS.

Russian gas: strongly reduced flows will keep prices high but rationing can be avoided

According to the Zurich bank, Russian gas supply will remain severely curtailed in 2018 over the next few months (although a complete shutdown is not part of the baseline scenario as Russia would lose its influence).
Russia restarted gas flows through the North Stream 1 (NS1) pipeline on July 21 after a 10-day maintenance, averting the feared risk of a complete gas outage. However, flows only resumed at around 40% of capacity because only 2 out of 5 turbines were operational and further outages are likely.

See also  The chairman forced employees to work overtime on "May Day", saying that "if they are not satisfied, they will be fired immediately"!CCTV Online Review: Not only has no "human feelings", but also ignores laws and regulations_Zhongqingbao_Labor_Enterprise-Sohu

Indeed, the July 25 announcement that one of the two operational turbines will shut down for maintenance means that NS1 flows will likely drop to 20%, at least temporarily (until the turbine currently returning from Canada is operational again).

Russian gas supplies to Europe are steadily declining (from 40% at the beginning of 2021 to 15% at the end of June 2022). Credit Suisse analysts expect this trend to continue. As the figures below show, the initial decline was largely offset by higher imports of LNG from the United States, but recent reductions in Russian gas flows due to NS1 outages have been more difficult to compensate for. That said, rationing could be avoided.

ECB will remain aggressive in the short term, but the rate hike cycle could end sooner than expected

According to Credit Suisse, record inflation will keep the ECB in an aggressive position at least in the short term despite weak activity.

Governing Council member Holzman recently said the ECB could overtake “A slight recession” if his inflation forecast were to increase further.

The ECB’s “meeting to meeting” approach will likely mean it will continue to raise rates by 50bps until inflation begins to decelerate visibly (which analysts at the Zurich bank do not expect before the start of 2023. ).

So Credit Suisse analysts maintain their forecast of two 50bps hikes in September and October, before returning to 25bp in December “but now we expect the bullish cycle to end earlier (in the first quarter of 2023, with the deposit rate all’1,5%) than before (in the second quarter of 2023, with the deposit rate at 2,%).”

See also  European stock exchanges just above parity awaiting the Fed and new quarterly rain

You may also like

UniCredit: further reduction of Russian exposures. The numbers...

Talk about the pricing of Changan Deep Blue...

Mini Aceman, debuts the concept that anticipates the...

Fed-Day today: fight against inflation, preview on rates...

A-share subscription | China Micro Semiconductor (688380.SH) opens...

The second batch of thematic funds of the...

UniCredit issues the new Step-Down Cash Collects with...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 26.07.2022

The gas supply has been stopped repeatedly. Has...

Gas, Cingolani: “Stock filling level in Italy towards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy