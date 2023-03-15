11
Shares of distressed bank Credit Suisse hit another record low for the second day in a row, dropping as much as 10% around 9.47am London time on Wednesday.
Investors are weighing the impact of the bank’s announcement on Tuesday that it found “material weaknesses” in its financial reporting processes for 2022 and 2021.
