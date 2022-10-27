Credit Suisse announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with a shock loss, much higher than analysts’ consensus feared. The net loss was 4.034 billion Swiss francs, well above the loss of 567.93 million francs expected by the consensus and compared to the 434 million franc profit it had reported in the same period last year.

The liabilities reflect a loss in value of 3.655 billion, due to the “revision of the DTA – deferred tax assets – following a vast strategic review”.

Under pressure from shareholders, Credit Suisse announced a “drastic restructuring” of the investment bank division, aimed at cutting exposure to RWAs, which are used to determine capital demands for a bank.

The Swiss banking giant also announced a plan to cut its cost base by 15%, or 2.5 billion Swiss francs, by 2025, with restructuring charges of 2.9 billion by the end of 2024.