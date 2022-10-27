Home Business Credit Suisse shock: loses more than CHF 4 billion in Q3, announces drastic restructuring
Business

Credit Suisse shock: loses more than CHF 4 billion in Q3, announces drastic restructuring

by admin

Credit Suisse announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with a shock loss, much higher than analysts’ consensus feared. The net loss was 4.034 billion Swiss francs, well above the loss of 567.93 million francs expected by the consensus and compared to the 434 million franc profit it had reported in the same period last year.

The liabilities reflect a loss in value of 3.655 billion, due to the “revision of the DTA – deferred tax assets – following a vast strategic review”.

Under pressure from shareholders, Credit Suisse announced a “drastic restructuring” of the investment bank division, aimed at cutting exposure to RWAs, which are used to determine capital demands for a bank.

The Swiss banking giant also announced a plan to cut its cost base by 15%, or 2.5 billion Swiss francs, by 2025, with restructuring charges of 2.9 billion by the end of 2024.

See also  Crude oil theme QDII market high premium and many products prompt to chase high risk_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

3 months price reduction of 1400!Xiaomi Mi 12...

MG4: first test of the low-cost electric sedan...

Apple Says iPhones Will Comply with EU Law...

Thus technologies will accompany us in the ecological...

100MB Cache Unprecedented AMD Gaming God U Ryzen...

Twitter: Elon Musk has to close the acquisition...

Bank of Canada hikes rates again, predicts Canada’s...

Wärtsilä resumes dialogue with the trade unions but...

Heating “artifacts” are on fire in Cixi, Zhejiang,...

Eni: buyback continues with 10,985,058 treasury shares purchased...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy