Home Business Credit Suisse: Swiss bank is taken over by UBS
Business

Credit Suisse: Swiss bank is taken over by UBS

by admin
Credit Suisse: Swiss bank is taken over by UBS

Credit Suisse is taken over by UBS.
picture alliance

The major Swiss bank Credit Suisse is taken over by UBS.

This was announced by the Swiss Federal Council and representatives of the two institutes and the supervisory authorities at a media conference on Sunday evening.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is supporting the takeover with liquidity assistance of CHF 100 billion (around EUR 101 billion) to both banks.

The future of Credit Suisse has been decided. The badly hit bank is taken over by the larger local rival UBS. This was announced by the Swiss Federal Council and representatives of the two institutes and the supervisory authorities at a media conference on Sunday evening. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is supporting the takeover with liquidity assistance of CHF 100 billion (around EUR 101 billion) to both banks. According to reports in the “Financial Times”, UBS is paying around CHF 2 billion, or around CHF 0.50 per share.

read too

Suisse Secrets, Money Laundering and the Mozambique Affair: The Biggest Scandals at Credit Suisse Bank

A takeover of the second largest Swiss bank Credit Suisse by UBS is the most significant banking merger in Europe since the financial crisis 15 years ago. This was preceded by a marathon of negotiations that lasted the whole weekend, in which the participants from the two banks as well as top representatives from politics and the supervisory authorities took part.

Loss guarantee for UBS

In order to reduce any risks for UBS, the federal government is also issuing a guarantee of CHF 9 billion to cover potential losses. The measures taken will ensure that the SNB can provide Credit Suisse with extensive liquidity if necessary.

See also  Vodafone-Iliad, marriage proofs in sight

The two banks had been pushed by politicians and the supervisory authorities to merge. The Swiss Federal Council held several meetings on the situation at CS over the weekend.

dpa // tel

You may also like

Credit Suisse: That means the UBS-Credit-Suisse deal

Farinetti, Fico is a flop: million burned, investors...

“Today is another day” at risk. That’s why...

The Spillover and Implications of the Silicon Valley...

“In Europe, many people no longer want to...

UBS will buy Credit Suisse. The agreement

Earn money with Amazon: This is how this...

SNCF is preparing to attack the Italian railway...

The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy