The Swiss parliament has disavowed the Federal Council’s strategy for dealing with the Credit Suisse debacle. The special session on this hot topic ended with a vote of no confidence in the government. Only: The retrospective no has neither legal effects nor has it shaken the international financial markets.

Parliament’s No to the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, which was engineered by the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Market Authority and the National Bank, is unlikely to attract much attention abroad.

Because the rejection is only symbolic. On March 19, the Federal Council resorted to emergency legislation to provide CHF 109 billion to guarantee the forced takeover. Parliament therefore had no say in the rescue strategy for the number two Swiss banks.

However, the refusal of the National Council, the upper chamber, to retrospectively approve the federal guarantees is tantamount to a resounding slap in the face for the government, which sees its management of the banking crisis disavowed by parliament.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter stressed in vain before MPs that the government had acted under time pressure to prevent the country from suffering serious damage. “We were dealing with a patient who was already chronically ill,” she said.

Even Federal President Alain Berset tried to calm things down by downplaying the situation: “The demise of Credit Suisse is not the demise of Switzerland.”

However, the government’s arguments were not enough to convince MPs. In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the National Council rejected the loans for the first time after a heated debate. The approval of both chambers would have been necessary for a blessing.

Unholy Alliance

The Council of States, the small chamber, supported the government’s strategy and took a step towards the National Council. The Council of States proposed conditions for the future granting of financial guarantees from the federal government: The Banking Act should be revised to reduce the risks of the big banks.

The Federal Council should also examine an increase in banks’ equity and a reduction in bonuses for managers.

But the majority of national councilors considered these requirements insufficient and refused to approve the loans in a second round of consultations. An “unholy alliance” of the Social Democratic Party (SP), the Greens and the right-wing conservative Swiss People’s Party (SVP) tipped the scales.

The Social Democrats and the Greens had no confidence in the equity and bonus requirements, which were weakened during the debates. The SVP for its part was against any guarantees. For the right-wing party, banks that are too big to fail, i.e. “too big to fail”, should simply no longer exist in Switzerland.

With the second rejection by the National Council, the matter was settled and the special session ended after two days instead of three.

Abroad hardly takes any notice

The reprimand that Parliament issued to the Federal Council received little attention in the international press.

During the session, some MPs feared that rejecting the loans could destabilize the financial markets again and damage Switzerland’s reputation abroad.

But this is not the case. “In any case, the federal financial guarantees are effective. So this decision had no impact on the markets and there is no sign of destabilization,” notes economist Stéphane Garelli.

The professor at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) and at the University of Lausanne believes that Parliament’s vote of no confidence in the government abroad will have no consequences. “This is internal Swiss cuisine. One should have expected such a political reaction,” he says.

According to the economist, the issues that aroused interest on a global level lie elsewhere. “Abroad, the main question is whether the 29 other “too big to fail” banks worldwide are threatened with a similar debacle as Credit Suisse and whether we will introduce new regulations to control these institutions.”

“You have to live with the risk”

Switzerland is likely to become more of an international focus when it discusses specific measures to avoid a new banking crisis. So far, however, Parliament has only agreed to request various reports from the Federal Council, including on a possible cap on managers’ bonuses and an increase in the capital of the big banks.

Stéphane Garelli was skeptical about such precautions: “You have to live with the risk. You can manage it, but you can’t avoid it.” In his opinion, politicians have little room for maneuver: “The financial sector is developing so quickly, especially with new technologies, that regulation is always a step behind. Above all, we depend on the work ethic of bank managers and the control of board members.”

