Credit Suisse Group AG ( CS ) has given its bankers guidance on how to talk to clients about its takeover by UBS AG ( UBSN.VX ).
Credit Suisse updated its intranet page with talking points including:
— No disruption to customer service expected
–Client does not need to take any action at this time
— Guarantee that “all accounts and assets are safe”
The bank also addressed questions about concentration risk from clients with relationships with both Credit Suisse and UBS. The two banks’ assets remain legally separate, but if that changes and “concentration risk becomes an issue,” clients will be asked to leave, the notice, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, said. Might consider moving their assets to another bank.
The notification also comes with an email template that advisors can send to clients.