–Client does not need to take any action at this time

Credit Suisse Group AG ( CS ) has given its bankers guidance on how to talk to clients about its takeover by UBS AG ( UBSN.VX ).

Credit Suisse Group AG ( CS ) has given its bankers guidance on how to talk to clients about its takeover by UBS AG ( UBSN.VX ).

Credit Suisse updated its intranet page with talking points including:

— No disruption to customer service expected

–Client does not need to take any action at this time