Credit Suisse Tells Bankers How to Talk to Clients About UBS Takeover – WSJ

Credit Suisse Tells Bankers How to Talk to Clients About UBS Takeover – WSJ

Credit Suisse has given its bankers guidance on how to talk to clients about being bought by UBS AG.

Updated March 20, 2023 12:25 CST

— Guarantee that “all accounts and assets are safe”

The bank also addressed questions about concentration risk from clients with relationships with both Credit Suisse and UBS. The two banks’ assets remain legally separate, but if that changes and “concentration risk becomes an issue,” clients will be asked to leave, the notice, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, said. Might consider moving their assets to another bank.

The notification also comes with an email template that advisors can send to clients.

