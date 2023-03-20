Unfortunately, no. Three factors decide whether a new global financial crisis will not occur or break out.

First: The stock exchanges have to calm down. As a reminder: the Credit Suisse crisis was triggered by its sharply falling share price – with the result that the shares of other banks have also plummeted. If the panic on the stock exchanges in the face of the rescue should now subside, these papers could recover. And the financial institutions would be spared a fate like that of Credit Suisse.

Secondly, customers must remain calm. As long as they don’t withdraw funds from other banks at lightning speed and on a large scale, they are not threatened with a potentially deadly bank run. Such a rapid withdrawal of customer funds occurred in the course of the share price crash at Credit Suisse.