UBS takes over Credit Suisse in historic deal. The purchase price is 3 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse shares fell more than 60 percent after the announcement. A loss-making day for shareholders too. You now get one UBS share for 22.48 Credit Suisse shares.

It is the largest banking deal in Switzerland – but for everyone who held shares in Credit Suisse, a loss-making day.

It was announced on Sunday that UBS was taking over the second largest Swiss bank, Credit Suisse, in a historic deal – primarily to save it from bankruptcy. Because the scandal bank Credit Suisse had stumbled and threatened to crash. The takeover is supported by the Swiss National Bank. It provides UBS with a credit line of CHF 100 billion.

What does this mean for Credit Suisse shareholders?

Credit Suisse shareholders, on the other hand, are unlikely to be happy. The purchase price is three billion francs (3.02 billion euros) – less than half of what Credit Suisse was worth on the stock exchange on Friday evening. As a result, the Credit Suisse share price fell by more than 60 percent on Monday morning.

Shareholders who continue to hold their Credit Suisse shares will now receive one UBS share for 22.48 Credit Suisse shares. At the time the takeover was announced, this corresponded to the equivalent of 76 centimes (almost EUR 0.77) per Credit Suisse share. However, should the value of the UBS shares fall before the final takeover, the consideration that shareholders receive for their shares will also be reduced.