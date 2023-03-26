The crisis also overwhelms tennis and Swiss football, due to a series of “considerable” sponsorships

It’s not just the financial markets that are in flux. The bogeyman of the collapse of one of the most important and oldest European banks, the Swiss creditnow threatens it too swiss sportsespecially the sectors of tennis he was born in soccer. The reason is obvious, given the large amount of sponsorships initiated by the banking institution over the last few decades.

On the football front, according to the online newspaper Blinckfrom the 2021/22 season, the banking giant – recently acquired by its rival Ubs – sponsored, lending it its name, the top Swiss football league, the Credit Suisse Super League. The contract, which was signed in the midst of the pandemic, would be valid until 2025 and, according to rumors in the Swiss press, would provide for a total contribution of around 32 million francs, or 8 million per season.

Furthermore, since 1993 Swiss credit also supported theSwiss Football Association (ASF), with annual contributions of around 5 million francs. This is a very significant commitment, if one thinks of the excellent results of the Swiss men’s national team, now a regular presence at major events such as the World Cup and European Championships.

