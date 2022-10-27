Securities Times Network News , according to an announcement issued by Credit Suisse Group on October 27, Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ulrich Körner said that since the third quarter, and even since 2022, the company has been challenged by the market and the market. The macroeconomic environment was seriously affected, especially the poor performance of investment banking. Credit Suisse will take a series of decisive steps to refocus on the needs of customers and shareholders. The company’s new integrated model will target wealth management business , Swiss banking business and asset management business . Credit Suisse will radically restructure the investment banking sector, increase capital, and speed up cost transformation. It is reported that Credit Suisse has suffered from poor investment banking business in the past year, and the company has also been involved in scandals such as the liquidation of Archegos capital management company, and has encountered many lawsuits and disputes.

Statement: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

Download the official APP of “Securities Times” or follow the official WeChat account to keep abreast of stock market dynamics, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.