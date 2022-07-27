Home Business Credit Suisse: Trading revenues fall, lowest level in decades
The worst first half of trading for Credit Suisse in decades now portends cuts. According to the Swiss bank, revenues from the sale and trading of fixed income and equity securities fell by about a third in the second quarter. Trading activities produced $ 2.3 billion in revenues in the first half, the lowest of this century. The results prompt Ulrich Koerner, who replaces outgoing CEO Thomas Gottstein, to accelerate the ongoing review of the unit with the aim of creating an investment bank that uses less capital and is more advisory-oriented and linked. to its patrimonial franchise. “More aggressive changes are likely to be on the way,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Alison Williams wrote in a post-findings note. “A new plan will take time to implement, with difficult markets adding risk and more detail.”

