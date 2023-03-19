Home Business Credit Suisse-Ubs, new government meeting: final rush for system rescue
Business

Credit Suisse-Ubs, new government meeting: final rush for system rescue

by admin
Credit Suisse-Ubs, new government meeting: final rush for system rescue

The financial world is now looking to Switzerland for the turning point in the crisis which in a few days sent the Credit Suisse group into disarray, creating fears about the stability of the credit system. The scenario sees as “option A” the merger with compatriot Ubs, in favor of which, according to both Swiss sources and according to international media, are the Swiss National Bank and the Red Cross supervisory authority, the Finma. To this we can add that a non-secondary part of politics…

See also  Samsung, Intel are careful TSMC will announce 2nm process details tomorrow: power consumption reduced by 30% - Fast Technology

You may also like

Pensions, increases to come. Here’s who earns it...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – “Financial Times”: UBS...

Pensions, increases to come. Here’s who earns it...

Focus on technology attracts attention, early cashing is...

Donald Trump threatens trouble with criminal court: “Prosecution...

Volvo XC60 leasing hit: Now for only 214...

Sparks between Rampelli and Concita: “In the general...

Changan Yida is officially launched, priced at 87,900...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – Reto Lipp: “There...

Flat-rate scheme and 15% flat tax: all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy