Credit Suisse: UBS sets “red lines” for CS bankers

– UBS sets “red lines” for CS bankers The mega merger of the two big banks is complete. Credit Suisse employees continue to work as usual, but are subject to strict rules – and bans.

UBS, headed by Sergio Ermotti, completed the takeover of Credit Suisse on Monday. Photo: Michael Buholzer (Keystone)

Early on Monday morning, what is now the only major Swiss bank announced in an open letter that the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS has been completed. On this historic day, the last signatures are placed on the takeover agreement, and then the mega merger is finally sealed.

This day changes nothing for CS customers. For the employees, on the other hand, yes. Only when the deal is completed will UBS have full access to all business documents. She can officially talk to all Credit Suisse employees and work out the risks that are still dormant.

Ban on new customers from risk countries

At the start of the new era, UBS is already announcing the tariff. Like the British «Financial Times» reports that UBS is to impose strict rules on the CS bankers after the takeover.

UBS executives appear to have drawn up a list of nearly two dozen “red lines” that would ban employees from a range of activities from day one of the merger. The newspaper relies on people who are familiar with the measures.

The list includes 11 financial and 12 non-financial risks. Some risks are said to be of an operational nature, such as the use of office space. Others have a direct impact on Credit Suisse’s operations. UBS did not want to comment on the list to the AWP news agency.

CS people are not allowed to launch new products without the consent of the UBS managers.

For example, it is forbidden to accept customers from high-risk countries such as Libya, Russia, Sudan or Venezuela. CS people are also prohibited from launching new products without the consent of the UBS managers. They also have to ask their permission if they want to lend more than $60 million backed by assets such as yachts, ships and real estate. Ukrainian politicians and state-owned companies would also be blocked to prevent possible money laundering.

UBS Vice Lukas Gähwiler is to become President of the CS Board of Directors. Also to be elected to the Board of Directors are Jeremy Anderson (Vice President), Christian Gellerstad (Vice President), Michelle Bereaux, Mirko Bianchi (until June 30), Clare Brady, Mark Hughes, Amanda Norton and Stefan Seiler. This was announced by UBS on Monday morning. (SDA)

The background is the fears of the UBS management that they are dealing with a bank that was much more willing to take on risky customers and high-risk products. After all, Credit Suisse has had a string of scandals and crises in recent years. The new UBS boss Sergio Ermotti announced in May that the new bank would do “risk-aware” business.

The question remains as to how many employees will lose their jobs. The job cuts will be “painful,” Ermotti warned. The Sunday newspaper reportedthat 30,000 of the 120,000 jobs at UBS and Credit Suisse are at risk worldwide. At the same time, reports have been circulating in recent weeks that the CS HR department is receiving up to 200 layoffs a week.

During the course of Monday, the bank staff association also spoke out. He demands that as many jobs as possible be preserved in Switzerland, that a joint social plan be drawn up for “at least” five years and that all employees be treated equally. As long as the integration process and the specific personnel decisions have not been clarified, a termination freeze should apply in Switzerland.

The association criticizes the previous communication as insufficient. “The employees have been living in uncertainty about their professional future for 85 days,” writes the association in the communiqué.

Ermotti demands an end to the rivalries

Meanwhile, UBS boss Ermotti is trying to build a new team spirit. Together with UBS President Colm Kelleher, he appealed to all employees in a message on Monday not to “hold on to old rivalries or allow us to be distracted by integration and external pressure”. This is reported by the news agency AWP, which has received the message.

The banking supervisory authority Finma welcomes the completion of the CS takeover by UBS. She wants to “supervise the merged bank very closely” during the integration and impose stricter regulations on her. Today’s legal implementation brings clarity and stability for the two banks, their customers and the financial center, Finma announced on Monday. This ends a phase of great uncertainty. One of the most urgent goals of the merged bank is to quickly reduce the risks of the investment bank of the former Credit Suisse. The merged bank has the necessary equity and liquidity to carry out this risk reduction quickly and decisively and to carry out the integration successfully. “We will oversee the integration process with the utmost attention.” FINMA has set the cornerstones for the regulatory requirements for the combined bank. (SDA)

“Today is a big day,” Ermotti is quoted as saying. From now on, we will work together as one company – with a common goal. “We have a lot of work ahead of us and maybe not everything will go smoothly,” continue Ermotti and Kelleher. All employees must be willing to learn from and listen to each other. The range of products and services is now to be expanded, the same applies to the geographical reach.

Last Trading Day of CS Shares

Trading in CS shares will be buried with the takeover. On Monday it was traded for the last time on the Swiss stock exchange under the symbol “CSGN”. It will then be delisted on Wednesday. CS shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the so-called “American Depository Receipts” (ADS), are also history.

The shares are traded until the market closes, which is why the very last price has not yet been determined. In the early morning, the titles were trading at around 82 centimes. As a reminder: the all-time high for CS shares in 2000 was CHF 96.50 – more than a hundred times as much.

UBS CS deal

Alexandra Aregger writes as a business editor about energy, the labor market, public transport and reports from the entire spectrum of economic life. Before that, she completed the support program for investigative journalism at the Tamedia research desk. More info @AlexAregger

Found a mistake?Report now.