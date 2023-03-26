Visco and the EU response to the US on inflation: “Continue on the direction of the Next Generation EU”

The US plan has “nothing to do with inflation”, despite calling itself Inflation reduction actbut “it is the US government’s challenge in tackling climate change with incentives for companies to invest in green production methods and not use fossil fuels to the maximum”.

For Governor Visco, Europe must continue in the direction of the Next Generation Eu.

Visco on the banking crisis: “We have all the tools to deal with liquidity problems”

During the launch of Repubblica’s Affari e Finanza at the Bocconi in Milan, the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco spoke, saying: “”We met in Frankfurt being prepared on the Silicon Valley case. At dinner we got together to talk about the Credit Suisse case. Two major perturbations have superimposed, in two areas with which we have a lot to do. The European financial system is not directly involvedas happened in the financial crisis”, said Governor Visco, referring to the turbulence of recent days.

“Returning inflation to 2% must be our lodestar”, said the Governor of the Bank of Italy.

