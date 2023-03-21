Credit Suisse is to be taken over by UBS. picture alliance/Urs Flueeler, Keystone

Despite the takeover by UBS, Credit Suisse wants to pay its employees bonuses and salary increases. This is reported by “Bloomberg”, citing an internal memo from the bank to its employees. Nevertheless, Credit Suisse employees will probably have to forego certain claims. The Swiss Ministry of Finance has temporarily stopped deferred variable remuneration.

The major Swiss bank Credit Suisse, which was rescued by an emergency takeover, has promised bonuses of around one billion francs to top people in 2022, despite billions in losses, and most of them have already been paid out. This was announced on Tuesday from banking circles. In an internal memo, the bank has assured employees that unpaid bonuses and salary increases will be paid as planned. Previously, the agencyBloomberg“ reported about it. The bank confirmed the memo but declined to comment further.

However, Credit Suisse employees must waive certain claims until further notice. As the Swiss government announced on Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Finance has temporarily stopped deferred variable remuneration, for example in the form of shares. According to the banking law, such a measure can be ordered for large financial institutions that take advantage of state aid. The government made it clear that remuneration that has already been paid out or is being paid out is not affected.

After numerous scandals, criticism of poor risk management and cash outflows in the three-digit billion range, Credit Suisse had its back to the wall at the weekend. The share price had crashed despite liquidity promises. In order to prevent a conflagration and a global financial crisis given the nervousness in the banking industry, the government and regulators pushed for the takeover of UBS. It pays three billion francs (equivalent to about 3 billion euros) for Credit Suisse and is responsible for losses of up to five billion francs. In addition, there is a state loss guarantee of nine billion francs and liquidity commitments of up to 200 billion francs.

It is the largest banking deal in Europe since the global financial crisis 15 years ago. Credit Suisse was one of the largest wealth managers in the world. The transaction is expected to close within a few weeks, a UBS spokesman said.

Several law firms in the US and UK are already working on class action lawsuits, as reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger”. Among other things, it is about AT1 bonds, whose owners become worthless at the behest of the Swiss financial regulator. It’s about 16 billion francs that banks, insurers and other investors had invested in such subordinated bonds.

with dpa/tel