Credit Suisse’s thunderstorm triggered the second wave of shocks in the financial market[Self-revealed financial report has “major flaws”, the largest shareholder said he would no longer invest]

After American banks such as Silicon Valley in the United States announced their bankruptcy, another century-old European bank staged a “crisis moment”.

On March 14 local time, Credit Suisse announced that it had found “major deficiencies” in its reporting procedures for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. The next day, Credit Suisse opened down nearly 30%, and its stock price hit another record low. As of press time, Credit Suisse reported $2.16 per share, a drop of 13.94%, with a market value of $8.513 billion.

This comes just a week after the SEC raised concerns about its financial statements and launched a new review of Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse’s largest investor, the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, subsequently stated that it was “unable to provide any further financial assistance to Swiss banks”, which also caused a new round of declines in Credit Suisse Bank.

“Some banks with hidden dangers are likely to show their original shape under the current situation,” Zhao Xijun, co-director of the China Capital Market Research Institute of Renmin University of China, said in an interview with a reporter from Guangzhou Daily. Coupled with the latest issue of Credit Suisse Bank, it reflects a common phenomenon-in the current situation of continuous tightening of monetary policy and tightening of liquidity, the operation of banks is facing greater challenges.”

Shares slump on earnings woes, recover after announcement of SNB borrowing

Founded in 1856, Credit Suisse has a history of 167 years and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It is the fifth largest consortium in the world and the second largest bank in Switzerland.

In its annual report released on March 14, local time, Credit Suisse Group stated that in 2021 and 2022, the group’s reporting procedures for financial reports found “major flaws.” Management also therefore concluded that the Group’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective. This deficiency relates to the failure to design and maintain an effective risk assessment to identify and analyze the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements. At the same time, this significant deficiency created another significant deficiency, namely, management’s failure to design and maintain effective controls over the classification and presentation of the statement of cash flows.

Affected by the news, Credit Suisse’s stock price plummeted. Coupled with the recent bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States, Credit Suisse’s stock price has fallen by more than 25% since March 9.

On the evening of March 15 local time, the Swiss National Bank (SNB, Swiss National Bank) and the country’s main financial regulator, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), issued a joint statement stating that Credit Suisse had met the capital and capital requirements for systemically important banks. Liquidity requirements, but at the same time said, “If necessary, the Swiss National Bank will provide liquidity to Credit Suisse.” Strict capital and liquidity requirements ensure market stability.

On March 16 local time, Credit Suisse stated that it plans to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs from the Swiss National Bank through a secured loan program, and plans to repurchase debt with about 3 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse will launch tender offers for 10 dollar-denominated bonds and will repurchase up to $2.5 billion in notes. On the same day, Credit Suisse’s European stock market rose by as much as 40% after the market opened, which was the largest single-day increase on record. As of press time, its increase has narrowed to about 20%.

Credit Suisse Bank has been in trouble for the past two years, and the largest shareholder stated that it will not increase its holdings, but there is no need to panic

Regarding Credit Suisse Bank, which has been in “trouble” in the past two years, Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of China Everbright Bank, pointed out that in March 2021, Archegos Capital collapsed, causing Credit Suisse’s investment to explode, with a huge loss of more than 5 billion U.S. dollars, triggering market criticism. Credit Suisse is worried about bankruptcy; in June 2022, Credit Suisse was convicted on suspicion of money laundering. In March, many banks in the United States closed down one after another. Credit Suisse previously disclosed that there were “major flaws” in its annual report. Recently, the largest shareholder of Credit Suisse, the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, said that it was unable to provide more rescue funds to Credit Suisse due to regulatory restrictions. The market worried that Credit Suisse would default Risk, Credit Suisse’s credit default swap (CDS) prices rose to the highest level since the 2008 financial tsunami.

On March 15, local time, Ammar Al Khudairy, Chairman of the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, the largest shareholder of Credit Suisse, was asked in an interview whether the Saudi bank would be willing to assist Credit Suisse if Credit Suisse asked again to increase liquidity. He said: ” The answer is absolutely not, there are many reasons besides the simplest reasons of regulatory and legal restrictions.” On March 16, local time, AI Khudairy said that the panic about Credit Suisse was “unfounded”, Swiss Xin can rely on his own strategy to tide over the difficulties.

Credit Suisse’s troubles hit markets harder than SVB

“Some banks with hidden dangers are likely to show their original shape under the current situation.” In Zhao Xijun’s opinion, especially for banks with asset-liability allocation mismatch like Silicon Valley Bank and banks with management problems like Credit Suisse Banks, this challenge can turn fatal. “No matter in terms of asset size, history or market impact, problems with Credit Suisse Bank will definitely have a stronger impact on the market than Silicon Valley Bank,” said Zhao Xijun. Credit Suisse is not only a bank, but also an investment bank and an asset bank. Management agencies, so their businesses are more extensive and more complex, so the impact will be more far-reaching.

Similarly, Andrew Kenningham, chief European economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note on March 15 that “in principle, Credit Suisse has a greater impact on the global economy than The U.S. regional banks that were on the brink of crisis last week are much bigger. Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem, it’s a global problem.”

Zhou Maohua analyzed that since Credit Suisse Bank has the characteristics of a “global systemic bank”, if Credit Suisse Bank fails, it will inevitably trigger a credit shock in the global banking industry. “Credit Suisse and other incidents have limited impact on China“, Zhou Maohua pointed out that the business models of Chinese and European and American banks are different, and the Chinese banking industry is less dependent on the capital market than Europe and the United States. The correlation with Europe and the United States is still low at present, and it is difficult to form a “resonance” between the European and American banking systems and the Chinese banking system.

