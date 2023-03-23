A good credit rating is a prerequisite for orders on account in online shops. Getty Images / Daniel Balakov

Creditworthiness is used to determine the creditworthiness of a person, company or organization. Good credit is a prerequisite for financial services such as loans and credit cards – but also for online shopping and when you are looking for a new apartment. Many factors affect your credit rating. This includes, for example, the amount of your income, your expenses and debts as well as your assets.

If you want to take out a loan, for example to finance a property, your credit rating plays a major role for the bank. When shopping online, however, your creditworthiness is checked even for smaller amounts, for example if you buy something on account. And even if you want to rent an apartment, many landlords require a Schufa credit report.

You can read here what exactly creditworthiness is and how it is determined.

Definition: What is creditworthiness?

The credit rating describes your creditworthiness. The term comes from business administration and means credit repayment ability. If you have a good credit rating, it means that you are able and willing to repay debts on time.

This information determines whether financial institutions will grant you a loan. The conditions of financing also depend on your creditworthiness. If you have good credit, the interest you have to pay is usually lower.

read too Accounts in the red: Millions of people cannot shoulder the increased cost of living, according to a survey

You may have come across the term creditworthiness in connection with securities such as bonds. For the so-called issuers, i.e. those who issue the security, the credit rating describes the ability to repay the money and the corresponding interest by the end of the term. You can find out about the creditworthiness of issuers from rating agencies.

How is creditworthiness checked?

How the creditworthiness of private individuals is checked is not uniformly regulated. Various economic data are included in the assessment of the so-called credit score. When doing a credit check, potential financiers usually want to know what you are earning and spending. The difference between your income and expenses should be large enough to pay the loan installment.

read too A study shows that 4.5 million Germans start the new year with a negative balance

Financial institutions rate financial reserves positively. They can therefore assume that you can continue to repay the loan even in the event of unexpected problems.

Other factors such as your age, your job, your marital status and your assets such as real estate also determine whether you have a good credit rating. According to the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, the security of your employment particularly important.

In addition to internal scoring, i.e. the analysis of your creditworthiness, banks also obtain information from external so-called credit agencies such as Schufa or Creditreform. For its scoring, the Schufa takes into account data about your checking accounts, the number of your credit cards and the repayments of loans and bills.

read too “Not everyone will be able to afford a house,” says this mortgage lending expert — and explains what the generation of heirs has to do with it

Who checks the creditworthiness?

But not only banks check your creditworthiness. In principle, any company that has a legitimate interest in your creditworthiness can question your creditworthiness.

Landlords, for example, often want to see a credit report from the Schufa before signing the contract. Online shops and payment providers also check your creditworthiness before you are allowed to use the “Buy now, pay later” function. Your previous payment behavior with the provider plays a role here.

read too Debts with Klarna and Co.? If you reschedule your money, you can save several hundred euros, as this calculation shows

This is how you can improve your credit rating

If you have debts, this is not a basic exclusion criterion for new loans. However, if the credit rating has suffered too much, you will receive a negative Schufa scoring. This makes it difficult for you to get new loans approved or to rent an apartment.

You cannot influence many creditworthiness criteria in the short term. In the long run, however, you can improve your credit rating. To do this, you have to pay your debts on time – and preferably not take on any new ones. After you have completely repaid loans, the entries will be deleted from the credit report after three years.

read too I sold my apartment: This is how I convinced my bank to pay back the current real estate loan with dividends

If your credit rating is not sufficient at a certain point in time to take out a new loan, it is also possible to consult a second borrower or a guarantor. The creditworthiness of the second person must be convincing. It is also possible to offer the bank collateral such as real estate.

However, it is also possible that incorrect or outdated data is stored at credit agencies such as Schufa. It therefore makes sense to request the stored data. If there are errors, you can then request deletion. If your objection is justified, the credit agency must remove the data immediately.