Crif, the new 60 million green and hi-tech headquarters inaugurated

«The top terraced floor is entirely covered with photovoltaic panels, 250 KWh which should cover between 20 and 25% of the energy needs of this location, which is full electric, there is no gas, but only with traditional heat pumps and geothermal in the basements. All this is the result of sustainable choices that come from afar, in the last ten years the group has reduced energy consumption by 49%, from 6 million KWh in 2013 to the current 3 million with the same perimeter, and this is also how they pay off the investments”, explains Paolo Pini, project and facility manager of the group, walking among the four floors used as offices, all symmetrical and open spaces, with 580 flexible workstations, informal common spaces with colored lounges and secluded niches, meeting rooms with virtual technologies to meet colleagues on the other side of the globe in telepresence, as well as veranda terraces and planted courtyards.

The 200 hires

The inauguration, after three years of construction sites slowed down by Covid, discoveries of archaeological finds and war residues, is also an opportunity to announce the new hiring plan of the multinational founded in Bologna in 1988, which only in Italy (between the headquarters central and those of Milan, Florence, Rome, Naples, Rende) is looking for 200 new profiles to hire: software developers, systems engineers, analysts, salespeople and staff personnel.

«We are constantly looking, every year, for at least 150 people to hire and I believe that this new headquarters of the group, which will be the benchmark for future investments, logistically strategic and cutting-edge in terms of working standards, is the best representation of our project ” To get-there”, created to develop a corporate culture that meets the needs of young people, based on flexible but not solitary and individual work, on the contrary. We transformed the old offices into a meeting place, where we can share and participate in the group’s objectives, to collaborate with colleagues even in less formal environments. The common spaces have tripled compared to the old headquarters”, remarks Loretta Chiusoli, Crif’s human resources manager.

And the old headquarters, a few steps away from the new one, will in turn be renovated in the coming months, in view of the dimensional growth of the group, which in the Bologna area, between two other buildings around Crif21 (one of which is also physically connected to the new headquarters via a covered walkway) and the campus in Varignana, on the hills towards Imola, today employs over a thousand people.

