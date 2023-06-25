Crime of Senago, a file opened for leaks

The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a file for leaks relating to thekilling of Giulia Tramontano. It is a parallel and independent investigation with respect to that of the Senago feminicide. Corriere della Sera anticipated it and judicial sources then confirmed it. Prosecutors are investigating what has been reported by the media and alleged leaks with particular reference to the Cartabia decree on the presumption of innocence which, underlines Ansa, has tightened the links and channels of communication in cases of crime and judicial news. Subscribe to the newsletter

