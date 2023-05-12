Crisis and inflation, the model is strategic localism

The application of the capacity of local communities to generate resources and added value by exploiting the potential present in individual countries

In a society where symbols and events take on meaning, there is a date that will go down in history: February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded theUkraine. We live in a climate of tension and the disruption of international balances has produced and will produce a series of consequences which require us to rethink the development model. We need to identify new paradigms capable of recomposing the relationships between world players to establish a different vision of the future in a framework of relationships between public, institutional and private subjects in which the expectations of the universal citizen can be recognized and met.

We are living in a socio-economic period characterized by: increased costs of the main production factors, raw materials, consumer goods; double-digit inflation rate, rising interest rates, credit crunch; increase in differences and inequalities, micro and macro conflicts, instability and tensions at international level. Europe’s weakness is evident, with a development model that does not correspond to citizens’ expectations and needs. In this context, it is necessary to speed up the transition to a new phase that does not exclusively retrace the tired reference to the crisis of the ideologies of the beginning of the millennium. A new model is needed, capable of welding together the growth of Europe and the transformations of the internal institutional structures of the individual countries that make it up.

Extraordinary situations require extraordinary solutions. We therefore need new paradigms on which to anchor the destinies of Europe and Western countries, a new development model that allows families and businesses a new social dimension that looks from the local to global horizons: the Strategic Localism.

Strategic localism, that is the application of the capacity of local communities (understood in a broad sense also as nations) to generate resources and added value by exploiting the potential present in individual countries. This approach generates a new local dimension that opens up to an international context. Strategic localism then means being able to generate well-being based on the integration between globalization and local factors in a sustainable context.

