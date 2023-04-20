Home » Crisis and new EU rules, Sabatini (ABI): “Many aspects to be reviewed”
Business

Crisis and new EU rules, Sabatini (ABI): “Many aspects to be reviewed”

by admin
Crisis and new EU rules, Sabatini (ABI): “Many aspects to be reviewed”

«What is expected is a more rigid regulatory framework with respect to the crisis management methods alternative to resolution in force so far. There are a number of aspects that need to be considered.” Giovanni Sabatini, CEO of Abi (Italian Banking Association), comments on the review package of the management of medium and small-sized banking crises launched by the European Commission. «There is an inversion in the logic with which crises are managed – he explains. The expansion of…

See also  [Opportunity Discovery]The first ICV regulation in China is promulgated, and the penetration rate of ICVs may accelerate._Securities Times

You may also like

This start-up automates the factories of the middle...

EU Court: the bathing concessions of Italian beaches...

Gas from Russia: That’s why EU countries could...

Piazza Affari down despite the strength of the...

Fico to Affari: “Me from the left? Yes,...

China: German companies rely on factories instead of...

Mediaset, what dividends for Berlusconi! A haul of...

Industry calls for removal of limits on floating...

Cesare Cremonini, his new flame is Giorgia Cardinaletti....

World population: India overtakes China as largest country

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy