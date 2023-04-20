Crisis and new EU rules, Sabatini (ABI): “Many aspects to be reviewed”

Listen to the audio version of the article

«What is expected is a more rigid regulatory framework with respect to the crisis management methods alternative to resolution in force so far. There are a number of aspects that need to be considered.” Giovanni Sabatini, CEO of Abi (Italian Banking Association), comments on the review package of the management of medium and small-sized banking crises launched by the European Commission. «There is an inversion in the logic with which crises are managed – he explains. The expansion of…