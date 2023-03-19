Home Business Crisis at Credit Suisse – Fateful day for CS: Is there a takeover by UBS today? – News
Business

Crisis at Credit Suisse – Fateful day for CS: Is there a takeover by UBS today? – News

by admin
Crisis at Credit Suisse – Fateful day for CS: Is there a takeover by UBS today? – News
Crisis at Credit Suisse – Fateful day for CS: Is there a takeover by UBS today? – <a data-ail="797853" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRFnews/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-schicksalstag-fuer-cs-kommt-es-heute-zur-uebernahme-durch-die-ubs”/>news“/>news/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-schicksalstag-fuer-cs-kommt-es-heute-zur-uebernahme-durch-die-ubs”/>news/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-schicksalstag-fuer-cs-kommt-es-heute-zur-uebernahme-durch-die-ubs”/>News“/>news“/>News“/>news/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-schicksalstag-fuer-cs-kommt-es-heute-zur-uebernahme-durch-die-ubs?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>


Skip to content


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-schicksalstag-fuer-cs-kommt-es-heute-zur-uebernahme-durch-die-ubs”/>News“/>
Contents

Author:

  • the persistent massive loss of trust has the big bank Swiss credit (CS) plunged into a serious crisis.
  • Talks are currently underway about a takeover the CS by the big bank UBS.
  • It is late Saturday afternoon Federal Council in the body to a extraordinary session got together.
  • According to media reports, UBS demands state guarantees in the amount of six billion dollars in a takeover.
  • Already on Thursday the Swiss National Bank (SNB) of CS one Credit of 50 billion francs made available.
  • News agencies report possible ones 10,000 employees laid off.
  • There is speculation about the new head of the possibly merged bank. The name comes up for this Colm Kelleher.


Daily show, 03/18/23, 1:00 p.m

  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right






See also  The Squid case (and more), how to avoid crypto scams. Signs of maturity from Bitcoin & co. (VIDEO)

You may also like

Andrea Giambruno is back on TV. Here’s what...

This house without electricity and water costs almost...

Markets, the key appointments of the week

Accountant simulations: tax authorities, here’s what changes for...

Traffic light clears hurdles for homeowners

Bank crisis, what to expect according to the...

Above this salary, most Germans are happy

M5s, Bianchi loses and returns to Rai. Mr...

Credit Suisse crisis – fateful day for CS:...

Atlantia changes its name and becomes Mundys. Blackstone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy