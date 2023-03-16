CS has to earn the trust of its customers again. That takes time – but CS doesn’t have much time.

Trust is one of a bank’s most important assets. It is the basis for a functioning relationship – with investors, with customers and on the financial market. But it is precisely this relationship of trust that is tarnished at CS. It is still highly uncertain whether the SNB’s help will be of any use.

From the greed of the CS managers

There is no manual for how the bank can regain trust, says finance professor Marc Chesney from the University of Zurich. He locates the biggest problem with the conduct of the CS leadership. The banks need a different mentality. Credit Suisse managers are still too greedy. It is incomprehensible that the management hardly had to accept any loss of wages while the bank has its back to the wall.

We need people who are more reasonable and are content with half a million or a whole million a year. You can live well with that in Switzerland

That sends out the wrong signals and further undermines customer trust. “We need people who are more sensible and content with half a million or a million francs a year. You can live well with that in Switzerland,” says Chesney. It is clear that it was not just the individual wages of the current management that caused the bank to get into trouble, but the current salaries do not exactly show humility.

Finma and SNB strengthen customer confidence

August Benz takes a different view of things. He is interim managing director of the Bankers Association. The industry association traditionally never comments on individual banks, including the current CS case. Not even the salaries. However, Benz emphasizes that trust in the Swiss banking center and thus also in the Swiss banks is guaranteed.

Legend: Experts agree: Credit Suisse must regain the trust of its customers. Experts have different views of what is needed for this.

Keystone/MICHAEL BUHOLZER



“In my view, it is essential for a financial center that the supervisory authorities ensure that the stability of this financial center is guaranteed,” said Benz. Namely the financial market supervisory authority Finma and the Swiss National Bank. With their intervention, they had shown that the system worked. «From my point of view, these are precisely the elements that strengthen customer trust. That you can see that you are prepared for such situations and that you have the answers accordingly. »

It will take a lot of time to rebuild trust among customers and also reputation.

One thing is clear: the SNB funds primarily serve the purpose of strengthening the bank’s liquidity and calming the nervous financial markets. Or as Andreas Venditti, analyst at Bank Vontobel, puts it: “In the short term, it is important to stop this panic that is spreading on the markets and among customers.” Venditti speaks of a kind of liberation. But he emphasizes: “It will take a lot of time to rebuild trust among customers and also the reputation.”

It is uncertain how much patience customers and the markets will want to have. The last few days have shown that. And the CS management does not have much time to win back the necessary trust.