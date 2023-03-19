- Die UBS should according to one Financial Times report have offered that Swiss credit for up to a billion dollars to take over. Bloomberg reports, however, that CS would decline the offer.
- Previously, the persistent massive loss of trust the big bank Swiss credit (CS) plunged into a serious crisis.
- The talks about a takeover the CS by the big bank UBS still running.
- The Federal Council has turned on Sunday morning again to a meeting in the Bernerhof gathered.
Tonight at 20.05 Clock we talk to experts in the SRF studio about the future of Credit Suisse.
Daily show, 03/18/23, 1:00 p.m
