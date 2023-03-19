Home Business Crisis at Credit Suisse – Reports: UBS to offer up to USD 1 billion – CS rejects – News
Crisis at Credit Suisse – Reports: UBS to offer up to USD 1 billion – CS rejects

Crisis at Credit Suisse – Reports: UBS to offer up to USD 1 billion – CS rejects
  • Die UBS should according to one Financial Times report have offered that Swiss credit for up to a billion dollars to take over. Bloomberg reports, however, that CS would decline the offer.
  • Previously, the persistent massive loss of trust the big bank Swiss credit (CS) plunged into a serious crisis.
  • The talks about a takeover the CS by the big bank UBS still running.
  • The Federal Council has turned on Sunday morning again to a meeting in the Bernerhof gathered.
  • Tonight at 20.05 Clock we talk to experts in the SRF studio about the future of Credit Suisse. The Special broadcast is live on SRF1 and here in Livestream transfer.


