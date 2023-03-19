Home Business Crisis at Credit Suisse – the federal government is currently informing the parties +++ Offer over 2 billion? – News
Crisis at Credit Suisse – the federal government is currently informing the parties +++ Offer over 2 billion? – News

Crisis at Credit Suisse – the federal government is currently informing the parties +++ Offer over 2 billion? – News
  • Die UBS wanted the Swiss credit (CS) apparently only for a billion dollars take over. Meanwhile, she is said to have accepted the offer two billion have increased, according to the unconfirmed information of the «Financial Times».
  • The SNB is to UBS in the event of a takeover 100 billion dollars offer in liquid funds. This is reported by the Wall Street Journal.
  • The Federal Council has a short notice for Sunday evening «important media conference” announced. It can be assumed that this will take place shortly. However, the exact time is still unclear.
  • Tonight at 20:05 Clock experts talk in the studio about the future of CS. The special broadcast becomes on SRF 1 and here in Livestream transfer.


