- Die UBS wanted the Swiss credit (CS) apparently only for a billion dollars take over. Meanwhile, she is said to have accepted the offer two billion have increased, according to the unconfirmed information of the «Financial Times».
- The SNB is to UBS in the event of a takeover 100 billion dollars offer in liquid funds. This is reported by the Wall Street Journal.
- The Federal Council has a short notice for Sunday evening «important media conference” announced. It can be assumed that this will take place shortly. However, the exact time is still unclear.
- Tonight at 20:05 Clock experts talk in the studio about the future of CS. The special broadcast becomes on SRF 1 and here in Livestream transfer.
Daily show, 03/18/23, 1:00 p.m
