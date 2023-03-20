Home Business Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over CS +++ Asian stock exchanges start trading – News
Business

by admin
  • The future of Credit Suisse is decided: Die UBS becomes her competitor for the total of three billion francs take over.
  • In order to reduce any risks for UBS, the federal government speaks to the big bank Guarantee of 9 billion francs out of.
  • The National Bank (SNB) is supporting the takeover with a loan of up to 100 billion francs.
  • Minister of Finance Karin Keller-Sutter: «It is the best possible solution.» The risks for the state and the business location are significantly lower “than in any other scenario”.
  • Credit Suisse branches will be tomorrow open as usual be.


Daily news, March 19, 2023, 11:10 p.m

