Home Business Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over CS +++ Keller-Sutter: “Best possible solution” – News
Business

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over CS +++ Keller-Sutter: “Best possible solution” – News

by admin
Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over CS +++ Keller-Sutter: “Best possible solution” – News
Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over CS +++ Keller-Sutter: “Best possible solution” – <a data-ail="799245" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRFnews/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-ubs-uebernimmt-die-cs-keller-sutter-bestmoegliche-loesung”/>news“/>news/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-ubs-uebernimmt-die-cs-keller-sutter-bestmoegliche-loesung”/>news/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-ubs-uebernimmt-die-cs-keller-sutter-bestmoegliche-loesung”/>News“/>news“/>News“/>news/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-ubs-uebernimmt-die-cs-keller-sutter-bestmoegliche-loesung?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>


Skip to content


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/krise-bei-der-credit-suisse-ubs-uebernimmt-die-cs-keller-sutter-bestmoegliche-loesung”/>News“/>
Contents

Author:

  • The future of Credit Suisse is decided: The Big Bank UBS will take over her competitor.
  • In order to reduce any risks for UBS when buying CS, the federal government has spoken to the big bank Guarantee of 9 billion francs out of.
  • The SNB is supporting the takeover with a loan totaling up to 100 billion francs.
  • Minister of Finance Karin Keller-Sutter: «It is the best possible solution.» However, the Federal Council regrets that CS was not able to solve its problems on its own.
  • Tonight at 20.05 Clock experts talk in the studio about the future of CS. The special broadcast becomes on SRF 1 transfer.


Daily show, 03/18/23, 1:00 p.m

  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right






See also  The scale of my country's artificial intelligence core industry exceeds 400 billion yuan_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal

You may also like

Credit Suisse: That means the UBS-Credit-Suisse deal

Farinetti, Fico is a flop: million burned, investors...

Credit Suisse: Swiss bank is taken over by...

“Today is another day” at risk. That’s why...

The Spillover and Implications of the Silicon Valley...

“In Europe, many people no longer want to...

UBS will buy Credit Suisse. The agreement

Earn money with Amazon: This is how this...

SNCF is preparing to attack the Italian railway...

The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy