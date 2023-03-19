- The future of Credit Suisse is decided: The Big Bank UBS will take over her competitor.
- In order to reduce any risks for UBS when buying CS, the federal government has spoken to the big bank Guarantee of 9 billion francs out of.
- The SNB is supporting the takeover with a loan totaling up to 100 billion francs.
- Minister of Finance Karin Keller-Sutter: «It is the best possible solution.» However, the Federal Council regrets that CS was not able to solve its problems on its own.
- Tonight at 20.05 Clock experts talk in the studio about the future of CS. The special broadcast becomes on SRF 1 transfer.
Daily show, 03/18/23, 1:00 p.m
