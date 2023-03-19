Home Business Crisis at Credit Suisse – Waiting for the Federal Council +++ Speculations about nationalization – News
Crisis at Credit Suisse – Waiting for the Federal Council +++ Speculations about nationalization

Crisis at Credit Suisse – Waiting for the Federal Council +++ Speculations about nationalization – News
  • Die UBS should according to the «Financial Times» have offered that Swiss credit (CS) for a billion dollars to take over. Bloomberg reported to the CS would that Reject offer.
  • The news portal speculated moreover, that the federal government Nationalization of Credit Suisse check if there is no merger.
  • The Federal Council has a short notice for Sunday evening «important media conference” announced. It is still unclear when this will take place.
  • Tonight at 20:05 Clock experts talk in the studio about the future of CS. The special broadcast becomes on SRF1 and here in Livestream transfer.


