- Die UBS should according to the «Financial Times» have offered that Swiss credit (CS) for a billion dollars to take over. Bloomberg reported to the CS would that Reject offer.
- The news portal speculated moreover, that the federal government Nationalization of Credit Suisse check if there is no merger.
- The Federal Council has a short notice for Sunday evening «important media conference” announced. It is still unclear when this will take place.
- Tonight at 20:05 Clock experts talk in the studio about the future of CS. The special broadcast becomes on SRF1 and here in Livestream transfer.
Daily show, 03/18/23, 1:00 p.m
