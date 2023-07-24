Home » Crisis at Kofler and Dümmel: Social Chain files for insolvency
Crisis at Kofler and Dümmel: Social Chain files for insolvency

Crisis at Kofler and Dümmel: Social Chain files for insolvency

Together they wanted to be a hit, but now the big project is on the brink: Because financing did not come about, the social chain is facing insolvency.

Big ideas, big failure: The plans of Georg Kofler (left) and Ralf Dümmel didn’t go on TV Now / Bernd-Michael Maurer / Gründerszene

It has been apparent for a while that things are not going well for the two TV investors Georg Kofler and Ralf Dümmel. The great hopes of building a trading empire together are now likely to be completely on the ground: Social Chain AG will immediately apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings, it’s now official.

The reason for the step is the loss of a positive continued existence forecast – the Berlin company has run into serious liquidity problems. According to the company, this is due in particular to the bursting of a financing agreement that was only decided a few weeks ago: The step had to be taken “due to the non-payment of contractually irrevocably guaranteed subscription amounts by an investor”, the company writes in a statement. And further: “The capital increase against cash and non-cash contributions decided on June 21, 2023 will no longer be carried out.”

Dümmel company not affected

There are also initial personnel consequences: Stefan Kiwit has resigned from his position as a member of the Executive Board against the background of these developments with immediate effect. The remaining board members are now preparing an application for self-administration for the company at the responsible insolvency court.

However, the DS products brought into the social chain by DHDL lion Ralf Dümmel are not affected by the filing for insolvency. The business operations of DS Holding GmbH including its subsidiaries and drtv agency GmbH continue without restriction.

read too

Lion Empire in crisis mode: This is how Kofler and Dümmel want to save their life’s work

Dümmel and his then “Lion’s Cave” colleague Kofler announced in late summer 2021 that they would become business partners. Dümmel sold his company DS Produkte to Kofler, who is the main shareholder and chairman of the board of Social Chain AG. Among other things, she is behind the beauty fair “Glow”. The purchase price was then estimated at around 220 million euros.

DS products soon independent again?

Ralf Dümmel says in a statement: “It is part of being an entrepreneur that there is not only positive news. Together with the employees and shareholders of the DS Group, I tackled a major project at the end of 2021: On the one hand, the merger with Social Chain AG was a great opportunity to transfer the DS Group, which was fixed on stationary trade, into the social commerce world. On the other hand, the merger also brought with it the challenge of integrating a Hanseatic family business that had grown over fifty years into the corporate culture of a listed digital company.”

Meanwhile, Bild claims to have learned from corporate circles that Dümmel is already working behind the scenes to reverse the deal and separate his company from Social Chain AG again.

read too

Financial regulator Bafin reprimands social chain for errors in annual report “>

