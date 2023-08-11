Crisis at Siemens Energy depresses Siemens profits

Munich The Siemens group is increasing the pressure on the Siemens Energy holding, which is in serious trouble. “We are not satisfied,” Siemens boss Roland Busch made clear on Thursday. The latest quality problems and ongoing losses are a major disappointment.

Siemens Energy must make it clear very quickly what all this means and how to proceed, said Busch. In the past quarter, the losses at Siemens Energy pushed Siemens’ profits by 600 million euros, according to figures presented on Thursday morning.

The problems with the former daughter have other consequences. Siemens still holds a direct 25.1 percent stake in Siemens Energy. The technology group actually wants to further reduce its stake, as Busch emphasized again. But selling the shares is difficult as long as Siemens Energy is in crisis. This puts a strain on the relationship between the two companies.

Siemens Energy boss Christian Bruch told the Handelsblatt that he understood the annoyance: “I would like to make our shareholder Siemens more happy.” The ex-mother always behaved fairly. “It was because of our performance that the exit wasn’t so easy and it’s up to us to bring the performance back up.”

Busch emphasized that with the further reduction of the shares one would look for gentle solutions for the share price of Siemens Energy. The transfer of further shares to the pension fund is one possibility – but there are limitations.

The shares of Siemens Energy are currently still around two billion euros on the books, which corresponds to around ten euros per share, as CFO Ralf Thomas said. That is less than the current market price. The transfer of 6.8 percent of the shares to the company’s own pension fund recently brought a profit of 318 million euros. This effect mitigated the loss of participation.

Siemens Energy posted a loss of almost three billion euros in the past quarter. This is mainly due to provisions for the wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa, which is struggling with quality problems with rotor blades and bearings. Among other things, Bruch now wants to slow down the pace of growth in the wind power business.

Industry circles pointed out that Siemens, as a major shareholder, was represented on the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy and thus supported important decisions such as the complete takeover of Siemens Gamesa.

Siemens Energy boss Christian Bruch is under observation

For the year as a whole, Siemens Energy expects a loss of 4.5 billion euros. So it will be a while before the group becomes profitable again. For the time being, however, CEO Bruch continues to enjoy the trust of the supervisory board. Only since the full takeover has he had full control of the wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa and have shown in the power plant division that he can turn business around, said an inspector.

However, the Siemens Energy Supervisory Board gives no job guarantee. The board of directors around Bruch had determined the amount of the expected burden and was now responsible for it, according to those close to the control committee. Only when there is better data will one know whether the provisions are sufficient, for example for the replacement of bearings and rotor blades. When asked whether Bruch was the right CEO, Busch coolly referred to the responsibility of the Siemens Energy Supervisory Board.

According to industry circles, the Siemens boss has run out of patience. No company can afford the kind of uncertainty that Energy still has in the long run. Therefore, the new wind power strategy, which Bruch wants to present at a capital market day in November, must now really work.

At Siemens, meanwhile, people are annoyed about the constant burdens. The group had already had to accept the first quarterly loss in twelve years in the previous year due to a write-down on the Energy investment.

In China, orders for the digital industries division are collapsing

But the group can currently afford the burdens because the operative business is still going well overall. “We once again grew profitably and have proven our competitive strength in all our businesses,” said Busch. In the third quarter of 2022/23 (September 30), sales increased by a comparable ten percent to 18.9 billion euros. Earnings in the operating business, which had special effects in the same period last year, fell by four percent to 2.8 billion euros.

Production at Siemens Mobility

Major orders for the Mobility rail division improved order intake at Siemens.

(Photo: Reuters)



Analysts had expected this magnitude. Nevertheless, the Siemens share price fell by three percent to 142 euros. Investors are becoming more cautious because Siemens is also feeling the effects of the weak economy. In the majority of shops, incoming orders have fallen in the past month. One sees “a normalization of demand, especially in China and in the short-cycle business”.

The order intake of the largest German technology group improved in the third quarter of 2022/23 (September 30) by a comparable 15 percent to 24.2 billion euros. But that was due to major orders for the Mobility railway division. The remaining stores saw a decline in new orders. In the flagship division Digital Industries (DI), which feels economic fluctuations particularly quickly, the drop in incoming orders was 35 percent. In China it was even minus 61 percent for DI.

Despite the economic slowdown, Siemens is investing billions

Busch also attributed this to the fact that customers, especially in China, had brought orders forward in the same period of the previous year. However, after Corona, the market did not grow as rapidly as many had hoped. “In China, the market for industrial production is recovering more slowly than expected. We are therefore assuming a flattened development,” said the Siemens CEO. The further development also depends on the hoped-for state economic stimulus programs, “when they come and how they are implemented”.

Although companies are not currently withdrawing from China, new investments are more likely to be made elsewhere. Thanks to the processing of the high order backlog, DI was able to increase sales in the third quarter by eleven percent to 5.3 billion euros with a margin of 21.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major US competitor Rockwell Automation increased its sales in the third quarter of 2022/23 on a comparable basis by 13 percent to $2.2 billion. The operating return on sales also rose slightly to 21.1 percent. For the year as a whole, Siemens now only expects growth of 13 to 15 percent in the digital industries instead of the previous 17 to 20 percent.

Busch confirmed the forecast for the entire group, which had been raised over the course of the year. Sales are expected to increase by nine to eleven percent on a comparable basis, earnings per share adjusted for special items to EUR 9.60 to 9.90.

Busch is also confident in the longer term. A few weeks ago he announced that he would invest an additional two billion euros, primarily in the expansion of the production network, half of it in Germany. New factories are planned in Singapore and the USA.

More: Siemens boss Busch fears for the future of Germany as a location.

First publication: 08/10/2023, 07:01 (last updated: 08/10/2023, 13:49).

