Crisis at St. Gallen company – VAT introduces short-time work for 650 employees – News

The vacuum valve manufacturer VAT is feeling the effects of the economic downturn.

The company from the st. The Gallic Hague is therefore introducing short-time work.

Most recently, the number of new orders had dropped significantly.

VAT already reported about difficult times in mid-April. Since the beginning of the year, only about half as many new orders have been received as in the previous year. Demand is falling, particularly in the semiconductor sector.

Vacuum valves for the high-tech industry

open box

Box zuklappen



The St. Gallen company manufactures vacuum valves. These are used in the research and production of solar cells, screens and also semiconductors. Semiconductors are needed, for example, for computer chips in laptops or smartphones.

The reason for this is that consumers are spending less and economic growth is therefore lower. The company is also feeling the strained trade relations between China and the USA.

VAT is now reacting to this. 650 employees now work fewer hours in the two plants in the Rhine Valley. The St. Gallen authorities have initially approved short-time work for three months. However, it could be extended if necessary.

VAT wants to continue employing the employees as far as possible. The company expects demand to increase again in the coming year. The company is therefore continuing to invest in Switzerland, including an innovation center in Haag.

Short-time work already several times

VAT already had to resort to short-time work in 2018 and 2019. At that time, this was also justified with the weak demand.

Another parallel: despite the crisis, the company continued to invest millions at the time.



