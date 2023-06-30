Crisis hits labor market: employment falls, more unemployed

The recession in Germany is increasingly affecting the labor market. Picture Alliance

The economic crisis is now also affecting the hitherto robust labor market. This is shown by new figures for the months of May and June.

In May, the number of people in employment fell for the first time in many months. The number of unemployed rose again significantly in June compared to the previous year.

The most important early indicators also indicate that employment seems to have peaked. Many skilled workers are still missing. But the situation on the labor market is beginning to change.

The economic crisis in Germany is affecting the previously stable job market. The number of employees fell in May for the first time in a long time. The number of unemployed rose sharply in June. “We are now also feeling the more difficult economic conditions on the job market,” said the head of the Federal Employment Agency, Andrea Nahles.

New surveys of companies and job centers also show that employment has probably peaked. Skilled workers remain scarce. However, if you lose your job, it may not be so easy to find a new one. “The weak economy is leaving its mark on the labor market,” commented Deutsche Bank economist Marc Schattenberg.

Here are the most important developments on the labor market – each illustrated with graphics:

The number of people in employment falls for the first time in a long time

In May 2023, around 45.7 million people were employed in Germany. If the usual seasonal upturn in spring is factored out, this was 4,000 fewer than in April. This drop appears minimal. What is special, however, is that the number of people in employment fell for the first time in 10 months. This was the case most recently in the crisis summer of 2022. The numbers called that Federal Statistical Office on Friday.

The following graphic shows that employment is still well above the previous year. Although economic output in Germany has been shrinking for months, employment had recently grown by around 50,000 people per month. This reflects the ongoing shortage of skilled workers.

However, the peak in employment could now be over. The graphic makes the declining dynamics clear. And: In the past five years, months with a decline in employment have been a great exception.

Without adjusting for the seasonal effect, the number of employed rose by 27,000 in May. This is referred to as the usual spring pick-up because more workers are then being hired in, for example, agriculture or hospitality. However, this revival was much weaker than the average for the three pre-crisis years from 2017 to 2019 (plus 97,000 people each). This also shows the new weakness on the labor market.

And something else: The number of employees subject to social security contributions did not increase from March to April for the first time in a long time. The Federal Employment Agency always determines these new figures with a two-month lag.

The number of unemployed rises sharply

To unemployment put the Federal Employment Agency already June figures before. The number of unemployed rose by 11,000 to 2.56 million. If the seasonal effect described above is factored out again, the number of unemployed even rose by 28,000 people.

The new weakness also becomes clear when compared to the previous year. Compared to June 2022, 192,000 more people were now registered as unemployed in Germany.

The people from Ukraine who seek protection from Russia’s attack on their country in Germany currently play a role in the statistics. Unlike other refugees or asylum seekers, they are allowed to work here. So they increase both employment and unemployment. The BA writes: “Even without taking Ukrainian refugees into account, unemployment would have increased”.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5 percent in June 2023. Over the course of a year, it has increased by 0.3 percentage points.

Underemployment is increasing significantly

Underemployment is higher than the number of registered unemployed. It also includes people who want to find work but are currently not available for the labor market because they are preparing for measures at the job center or cannot work for personal reasons.

This underemployment was 3.4 million people in June 2023. That was 301,000 more than a year ago. This number also includes many Ukrainians who are currently taking language courses, for example.

Such are the prospects for companies and job centers

The numbers that have been discussed so far look back. But what are the prospects? This is determined by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research in a survey of companies and the IAB research institute of the Federal Employment Agency in a survey of job centers.

The Ifo Institute employment barometer shows that companies’ willingness to hire remained almost unchanged in June. The index rose slightly from 98.2 to 98.4 points. “But especially in industry, the burgeoning pessimism is reflected in cautious personnel planning,” said Ifo expert Klaus Wohlrabe. “Only service providers are still thinking about hiring.” In all other sectors there are signs of staff cuts.

For its barometer, Ifo surveys 9,500 companies about their personnel planning in the next three months.

The labor market barometer of the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB) fell in June for the third time in a row and now stands at 101.0 points, 0.7 points lower than in the previous month. The leading indicator thus remains just above the neutral mark of 100.

The IAB barometer asks for two components: The job center’s expectations of unemployment and employment. The unemployment forecast fell for the fourth straight month and is now in negative territory at 97.9 points. The forecast for employment falls more sharply in June, but remains positive at 104.2 points. “There is a good chance that more and more immigrants from Ukraine will fill vacancies in Germany. But first, looking for a job often means unemployment,” said IAB researcher Enzo Weber. “The employment agencies continue to see the labor market as stable. But they see warning signs and assume that unemployment will increase in the coming months,” said Weber.

