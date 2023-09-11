Crisis in the neighboring country – What’s wrong with the German economy? -News

Germany’s economy is not doing so well right now. Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently said that she was paralyzed by bureaucracy. And opposition leader Friedrich Merz criticized the state for paralyzing the economy. Economics professor Alexander Kriwoluzky explains where the problem lies.

Alexander Kriwoluzky is Professor of Macroeconomics at the Free University of Berlin and Head of the Macroeconomics Department at the German Institute for Economic Research.

SRF News: Is the state the problem?

That’s true, in many ways. In Germany we have a situation in which you need a form to apply for a form – to put it bluntly. A pretty good measure of how bureaucratic the state is for the economy is how long it takes to start a company. This takes much longer in Germany than in other developed countries.

What could be done?

A simple solution would be further digitalization. The authorities are far behind here. In Berlin – where I live – almost everything is still done analogue and cannot be applied for digitally. This would probably also help to reduce bureaucratic hurdles when setting up a company.

When we talk about the current recession, high energy prices are the big problem.

No. When we talk about the current recession, high energy prices are the big problem. They are no longer as high as last year, but remain at a higher level than before the war in Ukraine. Cheap Russian gas is missing. This leads to the industry producing less. And it also means that many consumers are cautious because they are waiting for last winter’s bills and are curious to see how high energy prices will be in the future.

It’s not just the German economy that is suffering from the war in Ukraine. However, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund, it is one of the only economically strong countries that will shrink this year. What makes them worse than others?

The German economy is much more affected by this energy price shock than the rest of the developed countries. It purchased a large part of its energy from Russia, at a very reasonable price. That’s one reason why the economy is doing so badly right now. The other reason is that many reforms and changes have not been addressed in recent years. This includes the digital infrastructure. This includes the education system.

We don’t just have an economic crisis. There are many signs that we are dealing with a long-term crisis.

And: Many people from Switzerland who use local public transport in Germany are probably astonished and think “how can you live in a country where hardly any trains are on time?” These sleepy reforms and investments must be made soon so that Germany does not finally lose touch.

Germany is in a recession. How do you see the longer-term prospects for the economy?

We don’t just have an economic crisis. There are many signs that we are dealing with a long-term crisis. What I have listed will not be solved overnight. Bureaucracy must be reduced in the medium term and digitalization must be ensured. Investments in renewable energy are urgently needed. None of this will change overnight. That’s why I don’t see the prospects too positively at the moment. If the German government doesn’t tackle the things we’ve been talking about soon, then I’m afraid things won’t look so good for Germany even in the medium term.