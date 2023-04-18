Home » Crisis of Cracco, the attack of the starred chefs: “People no longer know how to eat”
Crisis of Cracco, the attack of the starred chefs: “People no longer know how to eat”

Crisis of Cracco, the attack of the starred chefs: “People no longer know how to eat”

Crisis by Carlo Cracco, do people no longer know how to eat?

The restaurant of Charles Cracco in the Galleria in Milan it doesn’t work. The numbers revealed by Affaritaliani.it highlighted the deep red of the multi-starred chef and former host of Masterchef. A record loss, approx 1 million per year for 5 years. The news provoked a series of reactions and his colleagues came to his support starred chefs. Giancarlo’s intervention caused much discussion Morelli of the “Pomiroeu” of Seregno, who attacked i potential clients. Here is the j’accuse against people: “I was hoping – Morelli vents on social media – that people over the years had learned to eat. Eat less and eat Betterinstead I am incredulous of how many people there are in the queue fast foodin fast restaurants, in huts that have sprung up on the street during the Coviddove you don’t even sit down to eat”.

“Let’s talk – continues Morelli – of hygiene, cleaningmind you, we can’t even use i ladles of wood to turn the risotto and more than half of these places don’t even have a toilet! They hungrily bite into parcels of food and half of them don’t even know what’s inside chewing. The quality cuisine costs, buying from the farmer is not like shopping at supermarketand if starred restaurants are at a loss it is people’s fault who still “hasn’t learned to eat”. You should eat “less but better”, and instead they are all queuing up in fast food restaurants and street stalls, for “to bite” things without even knowing what They are eating“.

