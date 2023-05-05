Crisis: You need to know these 7 trends in the startup scene

Not everything is bad right now: Despite layoffs and bankruptcies, there are many signs that are positive. And even enable new business models.

The past few months have been special for the startup and tech scene in many ways: there have been layoffs, bankruptcies and many startups have had to adjust their valuations. But there were also winners. This is not unusual: crises often produce extremely robust business models – such as Airbnb (2008) and Uber (2009) in the context of the great banking crisis.

Even now there are signs that are positive. Here are seven key trends and developments you need to know about.

Growth, but sustainable

In view of the overall economic situation, there is only one motto for almost all startups: Profitability is the priority – investors refrain from investing more and more money in the mere growth of the companies they finance and are satisfied with smaller, but robust business models. The courage to take entrepreneurial risks has decreased. This is also shown by the numbers: while 17.3 billion euros were invested in German startups in 2021, it was last year only 9.9 billion euros. Growth remains essential – but it must be sustainable.

Deeptech and healthcare startups are booming

Especially in the context of Corona, investors for up-and-coming startups in the retail and consumer sectors were queuing up. Today, companies that hold proprietary technologies or patents benefit. Deeptech and health startups are lagging behind the current startup barometer never received as much funding as in the past year in proportion to other sectors. For example, we are talking about companies that are based on highly complex technologies and thus make controlled nuclear fusion possible, send rockets into space or build quantum computers. Flowed in Europe 16.6 billion euros in deeptech startups as well as five billion euros in health startups – Both sectors are booming, interestingly enough especially for German start-ups.

Investors want impact

Impact and climate tech are popular sectors. Three quarters of the investors surveyed in a KfW study say they have previously invested in impact companies. Climate-related investments increased significantly in 2022, despite geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds. to be added more and more impact VCs, i.e. investors who only support companies that are committed to environmental or social goals. It is not enough for these investors if the company has a positive impact as a by-product. Impact must explicitly be the central mission of the company, otherwise there is no money!

Infrastructure fintechs on the rise

At fintechs, one stands out Trend towards technology and infrastructure providers in the B2B area away. While some crypto business models faltered, infrastructure fintechs were able to rake in record amounts. This is also due to the fact that young and old financial institutions are coming under cost pressure and have to reduce the costs per transaction. Instead of building a trading solution yourself, it is better to use a tested and proven plug and play solution.

Foundations no longer only in Berlin

Especially in the area (especially in NRW) increased the number of start-ups sharply in the past year. The often badly talked about German federalism is a real turbocharger for digitization here. One of the reasons for this: The University spin-off programs have been increasingly professionalized in recent years. In addition, the decentralized ecosystems in Germany have developed their own identities and no longer always follow the same business models. Examples are Munich in the Deeptech area and the Rhine-Ruhr region in the LogTech area. Berlin cannot leave Berlin completely cold, but it is a strong sign for Germany as a location for innovation as a whole.

Diversity as an investment criterion

Diversity has increasingly become a real investment criterion: Many VCs have formulated clear expectations of the management of the startups towards more diversity in all dimensions in their contracts. A first success: The proportion of female founders in Germany increased last year from 17.7 to more than 20 percent.

Communication and fairness with employees remains important

Unfortunately, after the boom years, there have recently been more layoffs in startups and larger tech companies. For startups in particular, this is an unusual and extremely emotional experience after many years of growth. The dismissed employees have often helped shape the rapid rise of the company, were hired by the founders in personal interviews and remain shareholders even after they have been with the company. An emotional cocktail that can quickly boil up if employees are not treated fairly and not communicated with properly.