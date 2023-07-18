Home » Cristina Scuccia, a disaster after the island: “Terrible return to Italy”
Cristina Scuccia, a disaster after the island: “Terrible return to Italy”

Cristina Scuccia, a disaster after the island: “Terrible return to Italy”

Cristina Scuccia regrets the Isola dei Famosi, the public does not appreciate the turning point of the former nun

L’Island of the Famous it was an attempt to Cristina Scuccia to re-invent itself for the Italian public and be appreciated under new guises but the effect was exactly the opposite. The former nun became famous for her victory on The Voice and after leaving the convent she has positioned herself as something of a pop icon, confirmed by the launch of her latest single by her.

Cristina Scuccia opened during theIsland of the Famoustelling the reasons why he chose to become a nun and above all revealing his bisexuality. In fact, Cristina confirmed that she has one a companion waiting for you in Madrid and that she missed a lot.

Despite the attempt to show itself without filters or masks, Cristina Scuccia she failed to win the hearts of Italians. In fact, in many of her comments to her posts on social networks, the former nun is accused of appearing not very humble and the public does not like this.

