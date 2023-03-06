Reading time: 2 mins

06.03.2023

Sharp criticism of the federal government comes from companies. Apparently, they are slowly beginning to understand that a planned climate economy is the goal of the traffic light government.

Before the start of the cabinet meeting in Meseberg, there was sharp criticism from the economy of the traffic light coalition’s course. DIHK President Peter Adrian accused the governing alliance of SPD, Greens and FDP of “overly complex detailed state control”, as Bild reported, citing a recent letter from Adrian to the heads of the IHK and AHK of the association.

The most recent negative example is the idea of ​​the Green Economics Minister Habeck and the SPD Building Minister Geywitz to ban oil and gas heating and thus to plan the heating system technology “down to the individual building” by law, instead of the newly developed emissions trading for the areas letting heat and traffic work. “It borders on a planned economy without a plan,” quoted Bild from the letter.

The President of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) also criticized the fact that the federal government was constantly issuing new regulations that seemed like new hurdles. “The transformation is not accelerated on this path, but slowed down enormously, sometimes even steered in the wrong direction,” quoted Bild from the letter.

Adrian also called on the federal government to be open to technology. Only that will help the economy. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) is urging that climate-friendly fuels, so-called e-fuels, can be used in combustion engines after 2035 – and not just in small quantities. The FDP also wants to make the debate about the end of combustion engines a topic at the closed conference in Meseberg, Brandenburg.

Christian Dürr, leader of the FDP parliamentary group, told the editorial network Germany that he expects the talks scheduled there on Sunday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to provide impetus for ensuring Germany’s competitiveness.

climate above all

Both the planned ban on oil and gas heating and the planned ban on internal combustion engines are justified with the fight against alleged global warming. This presumed global climate warming is also used by politicians as a justification for the restructuring of the German energy supply (energy transition), which weakens the reliability of the German energy supply and has led to high energy costs, which are now a massive burden on Germany as a business location.