Criticism of Microsoft grows: Newspaper for municipal economy

After it became known that a signature key was stolen from Microsoft (ZfK reported: huge security gap in the Microsoft cloud), criticism of the IT giant’s approach is now being voiced.

“Extremely irresponsible” is how Amit Yoran, CEO of the security company Tenable, describes Microsoft’s behavior when it comes to security. His company found and reported a critical vulnerability in the Microsoft Azure Cloud more than three months ago. It was only after Tenable spoke publicly about this problem that Microsoft closed it almost overnight in a snap action, it is said…

