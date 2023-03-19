Home Business Criticism of the FDP: Dispute over combustion engines – Minister for the Environment Lemke insists on a quick agreement
Business

Criticism of the FDP: Dispute over combustion engines – Minister for the Environment Lemke insists on a quick agreement

by admin
Criticism of the FDP: Dispute over combustion engines – Minister for the Environment Lemke insists on a quick agreement
Business Criticism and FDP

Dispute over combustion engines – Minister of the Environment Lemke insists on a quick agreement

| Reading time: 2 minutes

“If decisions are made in the next week, then the damage can at least be repaired,” says Lemke

Source: AP/Michael Sohn

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) criticizes the “hanging game” in the dispute over the planned exit from the EU with combustion engines. She insists on a quick solution – otherwise, she fears, the reputation of the federal government will be damaged.

In the dispute over the planned end of combustion engines in the EU, Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) insists on a quick agreement. “I believe that with every day that this stalemate lasts longer, trust in the European processes, in the statements of the federal government, could actually be damaged,” said Lemke on Sunday evening on ARD. “Therefore, this deadlock must and should be ended as soon as possible.”

Already last week, at the meeting of the EU environment ministers, she had to look into many irritated faces because of the German attitude. “If decisions are made in the next week, then the damage can at least be repaired,” said Lemke on the “Report from Berlin” program.

The EU had to postpone its final decision to phase out combustion engines at the beginning of March because Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), supported by FDP leader Christian Lindner, had vetoed the decision at short notice. The FDP wants to make it legally binding that cars with petrol or diesel engines can still be registered after 2035 if they fill up with synthetic fuels, so-called e-fuels.

also read

World Editor-in-Chief Dr. Ulf Poschardt (01.2023) subject: _19A6124 author photo DIE WELT photo shoot

Lemke now set a condition if there should actually be a separate vehicle category for e-fuel vehicles in the EU from 2035. “If there were such a category – demonstrably only with e-fuels – then of course the detection technology for it must be there,” said the Environment Minister. That must be resolved by then

See also  Onset of winter in Hesse and in the north - accidents on slippery roads

You may also like

Farinetti, Fico is a flop: million burned, investors...

USA – Central banks want to provide more...

Amazing spring weather! Abundant rains in the North....

UBS takes over CS – Forced marriage under...

Putin cannot leave Russia, but the US and...

“Israelis only take you seriously if you’re not...

Crack Credit Suisse: Swiss banks’ vocation for racketeering...

Everything on stocks: Credit Suisse, UBS, First Republic...

Energy, they transform air into electricity. Discovery is...

Banking crisis: major Swiss bank UBS takes over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy