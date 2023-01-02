Since yesterday 1st January 2023 Croatia has officially adopted theeuro as currency and has fully joined the Schengen area. It is an important milestone in the history of Croatia after a period of intense preparation and substantial efforts by the country to meet all the necessary requirements.

The Commission, according to a note, has fully supported Croatia in the process of joining the Euro and Schengen area. With Croatia, 20 EU Member States and 347 million EU citizens will share the common EU currency. As for Schengen, this is the eighth enlargement and the first after 11 years.

The comments of von der Leyen and Gentiloni

“I warmly welcome Croatia to the euro and the Schengen free movement area. From this Sunday, citizens driving to and from Croatia can start traveling without internal border controls. Schengen enlargement makes us stronger and Croatia can now contribute fully to a more prosperous and resilient Schengen area. On the same day, Croatians join a community of 347 million Europeans who use the euro in their everyday lives. This is an important achievement for Croatia, a symbol of its deep attachment to the EU and an emblematic moment for the euro area as a whole. This is a proud moment for the EU, Croatia and its citizens” said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

“This new year will be unforgettable for the Croatian people, as their country becomes the twentieth member of our common currency and at the same time joins the Schengen area. What a historic milestone for both Croatia and the European Union as a whole! Perhaps no EU member state has made such an incredible journey over the last three decades: from the horrors of war in the 1990s, to joining the EU in 2013 and now ready to enjoy two of the most tangible benefits of integration in the EU,” he added Paul GentiloniCommissioner for the Economy.

The advantages of joining the euro and the Schengen area

The euro will offer practical benefits to Croatian citizens and businesses. It will make traveling and living abroad easier, increase the transparency and competitiveness of markets and facilitate trade. In particular, from Sunday 1 January 2023 the euro replaced the kuna as the currency of Croatia. In line with an ongoing record of exchange rate stability, the kuna will trade at a conversion rate of 1 euro to 7.53450 Croatian kuna. The two currencies will be used side by side for a period of two weeks. When receiving a payment in kunas, the change will be given in euros. This will allow for a progressive withdrawal of the kuna from circulation.

As far as the Schengen area is concerned, they are approx 420 million people traveling freely between member countries without going through border controls. Above and beyond the numbers, for over 35 years Schengen has been an area of ​​values, freedom and security. Especially in the current geopolitical and economic context, the Schengen area is crucial for stability, resilience and recovery.