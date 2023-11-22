Crocetta, the former communist: “I live in Tunisia, now I’m with Meloni on migrants”

Rosario Crocetta: “I’ll explain what’s happening in Tunisia. We need the Mattei Plan”

Rosario Crocetta he converted, now he’s with Melons. Sensational political turning point of the former Sicilian governor passed from PCI at Rifondazione Comunista and then in the Democratic Party. The latest “transformation” sees him close to the line of Righton a particular topic: i migrants. “Not I live in Tunisia – explains Crocetta to Il Giornale – and I understood better how things are. The EU agreement with Tunis is fair, it is in everyone’s interest. Europe pays Turkey billions, even if it is not a democracy. But Germany is interested in controlling that migratory front, so the money is good. Tunis must be helped, IMF financing must also be released. It may seem strange coming from me, but Meloni is right“.

“Tunisia – continues Crocetta to Il Giornale – is a country in great difficultywith a very high rate of unemployment among young people. But It’s not true that it’s a dictatorship, who do not respect human rights, who are racist towards the Africans of the Sahel. I am a lover of the Third World, but I well understand Saied (the Tunisian president, ed.) who tried to say in some way no more illegal immigrants. It doesn’t mean they hate black people. It is a country that needs to be helped, they are our neighbors and we are the largest exporters after France. Not only the desperate leave from here but also those who are well. They expect a job, a different life. The new generations don’t like veils, burqas, they like to live in the Western way. We need the Mattei Plan launched by the government, This seems like the only logical thing to do“.

