Gasparri: “It’s a shame that this stuff is being circulated”

Two euros to eat a croissant with cricket flour. To taste it, just go to the Palapa bar in Reggio Emilia where the first biscuits and brioches prepared with the notorious insects are offered to customers after the European Union’s go-ahead for the marketing of cricket flour, migratory locust, mealworm and larva yellow. Italy has promised to ensure that they are not used for traditional dishes such as pasta and pizza, but in Reggio Emilia they have focused on desserts, arousing much curiosity among customers. The owner Michele Taddio told the Rest of the Pug That “the novelty was taken with great curiosity, many customers like it, others prefer the classic ones. The flavor is reminiscent of wholemeal brioche. The characteristic note is that it has a high protein value”. The brioches with cricket flour cost two euros, fifty cents more than the classic ones, due to the fact, explains the owner, that the cricket flour costs 13.50 euros per ‘hectogram.

Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri, vice president of the Senate, is not there, making an appeal to consumers (reports www.liberoquotidiano.it): “Nobody buys products with insect flours“. “It is a shame that this stuff is being circulated”, thunders the blue arguing that “it will be good to take note of companies that will put these products on the market, so that consumers distrust those who resort to insect meal”. According to Gasparri it’s good that separate shelves are used in shops,” so consumers know what to leave inside shops and supermarkets. This stuff must not be bought”, he insists, explaining that “it is dangerous, as some government officials have said, it can cause problems for those suffering from allergies to certain foods. It is contrary to our eating habits. We call these counters, if they ever appear in shops and supermarkets, ‘junk counters’. Products with insect flour must be left on the counter as a gesture of civility. Nobody buys them”, concludes Gasparri.

