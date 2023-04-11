Crosetto leaves the Defense? Between suggestions and hidden truths

Guido Crosetti could leave the Ministry of Defence and apply for European. This is the rumor circulating in the circles of politics, which the minister’s staff is quick to deny. But a few days ago a Torino– reads the Fatto Quotidiano – in the last meeting of the Piedmontese executive of Brothers of Italy, Crosetto would have announced the availability a apply to the Europeans, where from leaders of the north-west constituency would bring a nice package of preferences to Giorgia Meloni’s party, at least one hundred thousandaccording to what his parents say supporters. But the question many are asking is: what would he do once elected to the European Parliament? If for some it is only a “spot” candidacy to tow the list of Brothers of Italy and then give way to its list mates to remain at the helm of the Ministry of Defence, for others it would be the occasion per get away from the role of minister.

A few weeks ago on the Fact it was written about initial tensions Between Crosetti and the premier regarding the birth of think tank “Committee for the development and enhancement of defense culture”, established on 21 February and of which they are members 14 membersincluding the reporter Gianni Riotta. Another theme that might make Crosetto reflect is that of conflict of interest : in assuming the position of defense minister, the entrepreneur from Cuneo has left all his positions, in addition to the presidency of AIAD, the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defense and Security, and has liquidated her society. A role secluded such as that of European parliamentarian could allow him to exercise his duties more calmly previous activity.

