Defense Minister Guido Crosetto relaunches Christine Lagarde’s controversy against the ECB, stating that the “problem” of the statements made by Eurotower number one yesterday is that they have an “effect on Italy’s future debt”. Crosetto spoke during a speech at the Decennial of Fratelli d’Italia. With regard to the Mes, the minister claimed that he was the only one who did not vote for it. “I’m the only one who didn’t vote for him.”

However, the ECB is also increasing the dose, at least on the QT-Quantitative Tightening, i.e. the program with which the central bank will begin, starting from March 2023, to sell BTPs & other sovereign debts which it has hoarded in recent years with QE-Quantitative easing.

Just the announcement of the QT triggered the selling on the BTPs, with the spread this morning widening further up to 216 basis points and the rates on the BTPs now soaring beyond the threshold of 4.35%, to 4.35%.