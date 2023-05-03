Crosetto-Rovelli, new attacks: “Ridiculous accusations”. “No, warlike choices”

Crosetto-Rovelli, nothing but dinner: new broadsides and accusations

Statements from the physicist Rovelli against the minister Crosetti at the Concertone on May 1st, they created a political case. The scientist’s attack from the stage without quoting him: “Very close to Leonardo and salesman of tools of war“, provoked the immediate reply of the minister, who however at first tried to play down: “Lo dinner invitation“. But the patch turned out to be worse than the hole and Rovelli attacked it again: “The problem is not the dinner, but the political decisionscertain issues cannot be minimized with an invitation to eat”. Minister Crosetto was even tougher this time: “Attack the defense minister – says Crosetto to Corriere – in such a moment, with a bloody war at the gates of Europe, is one of the worst things that can be done. I am working Also for them“.

“It hurt, sure, like it can happen all the time people they speak without knowing. I – continues the minister – would never speak of physics and he can’t talk about things he knows nothing about. He unfortunately he wanted customizemaking a violent thing and ad personam e abusing of the public transport. It’s just that I’m not a brawler like him and others. That’s why I said that I turn the other cheek”. The physicist Rovelli, however, kept his line: “They tell me that I am pro-Russian, But it’s not true. I hate the policy of the Russian government and Putin. I think it’s one of worse al world. It’s the opposite of my political values. But that doesn’t take away from that government Meloni is doing warlike choices“.

