Shipwreck of Crotone: clash over responsibility for the massacre

There is no peace for the numerous victims of the shipwreck of Picket fence of Cutro, whose budget continues to rise. There isn’t because of the controversies that have been affecting the reconstruction of relief management for days, where the actors are Frontex – the European Coast Guard Agency – financial police and coast guard. “I go – No you go” could be called what, to this day, remains a misunderstanding with dramatic consequences.

She had been the first to speak finance guard, which in response to the report of the Frontex Eagle aircraft of a boat about 40 miles from the Calabrian coast, communicated that it had “immediately activated the device to intercept it with the V.5006 lookout and the PV 6 Barbarisi Fast Patrol”. But that the vehicles then returned due to the prohibitive sea conditions without finding the target. The press release of the yellow flames – and this is a first fundamental element in the reconstruction – does not speak of a boat in danger, but of “a vessel that could allegedly be involved in migrant smuggling”; a lexicon that pertains more to the operations of law enforcement – essentially a police operation – than search and rescue (SAR).

Shipwreck of Crotone: doubts about the dynamics

Hence the first question: why was Frontex’s report not “qualified” immediately, i.e. on Saturday 25 February around 10.30 pm – as “Sar event”, but only later when the shipwreck has already occurred? This would have immediately allowed the coast guard to use its own naval means. Means “unsinkable and straightenable” according to the admiral Victor Alexanderformer spokesman of the general command of the harbor master’s office.

Instead, the track continued in the wake of the finance police, who claimed the activation of the “ground search device, along the lines of probable landing, also involving the other police forces in the searches”. However, the landing never took place.

Landings, migrants, smugglers … or simply “castaways”? Is it possible, Alessandro also wonders, if the signal of a large boat that continues to sail is triggered, for a sort of “declassification”, of institutional distortion, it could be a police procedure instead of a sea rescue procedure? ?

Shipwreck of Crotone: the difficult reconstruction of the events

To this already intricate handover are added the reconstructions that have occurred, after two days of silence, of the Coastguard and Frontex, who provide their versions of the hours that elapsed between the alert of the European Agency’s aircraft and the shipwreck in the Crotone area. Discrepant declarations, especially on the number of people reported on board, but which clarify the above point: in the night between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 a search and rescue device was never launched, except after the shipwreck, while in the six hours following the sighting there was activity law enforcement, in short, a police operation. This is essentially why the Coast Guard boats have not been activated.

The Coast Guard, in particular, explained that Saturday’s alert reported a boat sailing in the Ionian Sea which “was sailing regularly, at 6 knots and in good buoyancy conditions, with only one person visible on the deck of the ship” writes in a statement. The Frontex aircraft, claims the Coast Guard, would have sent the report to the national contact point responsible for the activity of law enforcement – or the Guardia di Finanza – “informing, among others, for information, also the Operations Center of the Coast Guard in Rome”.

Shipwreck of Crotone: why didn’t the Guardia di Finanza, active at the time, have their own helicopter monitor the vessel?

Frontex’s version does not coincide with that of the Coast Guard, given that the European Border and Coast Guard Agency explains that it had “sighted a heavily overcrowded boat” which “was heading towards the Italian coast”. And “as always in these cases, we immediately informed all the Italian authorities”. The plane did not let go of the boat continuing to “monitor the area until it had to return to base due to lack of fuel”. The boat, adds Frontex, “was carrying about 200 people” specifying that “it was sailing alone and there were no signs of danger”.

It is in this context that the two units of the Guardia di Finanza leave to “intercept” the boat.

Why didn’t the Guardia di Finanza, active at the time, have its own helicopter monitor the vessel? The Coast Guard explained that only around 4.30 am “some telephone reports from land related to a boat in danger a few meters from the coast” arrived. And at that point, he adds, the carabinieri, previously alerted by the financiers, “when they arrived in the area, they reported the shipwreck to the Coast Guard”. This – underlines the Coast Guard – is “the first emergency information” concerning the boat that had been sighted by Frontex. No telephone report, claims the military corps, has “never reached any joint of the Coast Guard from the migrants, present on board the aforementioned boat, or from other subjects as happens in similar situations”. And Frontex underlines that “the rescue operation was declared in the early hours of Sunday, after the shipwreck was located off the coast of Crotone”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

