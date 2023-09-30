Crowdinvesting in real estate: The risks of this form of investment

So you have tightened your criteria in view of the current crisis?

We have always had strict criteria. However, it is no longer enough for us today if a project sponsor was able to successfully sell units six months ago, because market conditions have changed significantly. Our main goal is to minimize risk for our investors. We see ourselves as a bridge between investors and the economy.

There are – see Paul – but there are also significant risks for investors.

Investors are not blindly rushing into the promised return. We see that they inform themselves, mix their investments and don’t put everything on one horse. Of course, as a platform we contribute to making these investments possible. But we don’t lure investors into risky businesses under false promises. Every investment also contains clear risk warnings, and it is the responsibility of every investor to obtain detailed information and carefully consider investment decisions.

