Crozza/Calenda on the pause for reflection with Renzi “In the ragù, while Renzi is the meat, I am the laurel, but you can also leave out the laurel, who commands is the meat!”

In the new episode of FRATELLI DI CROZZA – broadcast on Friday in prime time on NOVE and streaming on discovery+ – Maurizio Crozza returns as Carlo Calenda, repentant for the strong tones used with Matteo Renzi and heartbroken for the current “sentimental situation” : “The only one mistake! I was wrong in calling him a monster, I know… but because I’m passionate, things come out like this, de core. But in fact when I was writing the tweet, even the corrector on the phone said to me ‘what are you stupid?’… but I didn’t want it to end like this. And to think that we said ‘until Mattarella do us part!'[…] And instead now in the Third Pole I count like cinnamon in apple pie… or nutmeg in gnocchi… they are private choices, some put them in and some don’t… here’s in the ragout, while Renzi is the meat, I am the laurel, but you can also not put the laurel in it, do you understand my drama?! Who rules is the meat! – and on the beginnings of their relationship he tells – “Well, at the beginning, Renzi had the need, and he was pissed off by the kindergarten kids as well, but also by the kindergarten teachers… but you had to hear the janitors! While the likes of all those I had buzzed in the Roman suburbs flocked to me on Twitter. Do you remember that I called the intercom, and they “who”? Here are all those ‘who’ loved me…” – now he would like to mend but Renzi seems to deny himself – “He doesn’t answer me anymore. She blocked my contact. Why doesn’t he try calling him on her phone? Maybe he won’t hang up on you, say it’s Fastweb… or rather no, say Iliad… which sounds like an Arabic name, he really likes Arabic… how much wheat he got from the Arab! […] Do you think that I created a fake account on Instagram to spy on his stories, to understand if he now sees someone else, I called him ‘Calo Carlenda’ so as not to be recognized. No, not with Renzi, but with the fake account I have more followers than with the real one. On Instagram just say you’re not ‘Calenda’ and rock.

